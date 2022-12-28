Flu Cases Down but Christmas Spike Looms

State health officials are worried that flu activity across Mississippi will spike as a result of holiday travels and family gatherings during Christmas. The flu levels statewide remain high although there’s been a downward trend. In the public health district which includes Attala County, the most recent numbers show that about 29 per cent of patients seeing their doctors had flu-like symptoms. That’s down from 35 per cent the previous week and 45 per cent the week before. In the health district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, the flu rate has dropped substantially, now less than four per cent. The Health Department says the statewide average is just under six per cent, down from eight per cent the previous week.