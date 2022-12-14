Flu Cases Down Some But Still High

Flu cases in the public health district which includes Attala County have dropped but remain at the highest level in Mississippi. The State Health Department’s latest report shows more than 35 per cent of the patients visiting their doctor’s offices in the nine-county district had flu-like illnesses– down from 45 per cent the week before. The district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties also saw a decrease in flu activity, dropping from 14 per cent to ten per cent. Statewide, we’re at nine per cent, down slightly from the previous week.