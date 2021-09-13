Follow-Up: Man Found Dead in Neshoba Cell Had Shot at Deputies in May

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–The man found dead in his cell in the Neshoba County Jail had shot at deputies before his capture in May, and had been denied bond. That’s why Piotr Gullet, of Starkville, was still in jail.

Sheriff Eric Clark said in a news release that he did not believe Gullet’s death was COVID-related, and that his body was being sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Gullet, 27, was caught on Friday, May 21, according to a report from Sheriff Clark, in that month. Deputies believed him to be responsible for a house burglary in the North Bend community. When they spotted a stolen Tacoma he was believed to be driving, he led them on a chase and shot at them when he bailed and ran into the woods.

Gullet was caught with help from Kemper County deputies and their K-9 unit.

Before being taken to jail he was treated for injuries that were not specified in the report.

Gullet was charged with burglary and fleeing. There was no charge related to shooting at deputies.

When Gullet was caught, he was driving a truck stolen in or near Starkville. He was also suspected of stealing a truck in Leflore County.