Forest man sentenced for sexually abusing vulnerable adult

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office prosecuted Jason Amos, 19, of Forest, for sexually abusing a man who has a mental disability. Attorney General Jim Hood says the 21-year-old victim was not able to consent due to his mental capacity.

Amos pleaded guilty Monday to one count of sexual battery. Scott County Circuit Court Judge Christopher A. Collins sentenced Amos to 15 years in prison with seven years to serve, eight years suspended, and three years of post-release supervision. Additionally, Amos was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

“This sick man, who knew the victim and was aware of his disability, took advantage of the fact that the victim could not defend himself while being sexually abused,” Hood said. “I appreciate the Scott County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance on this case. I also thank Judge Collins for sending this man to prison and sending a warning to others in our state who attempt to abuse our most vulnerable residents.”

The case was investigated by Trey Rogers with the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. Prosecution was handled by Special Assistant Attorneys General Mark Ward and Parker Wiseman, both of the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.