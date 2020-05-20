Former Kosciusko resident Todd Tilghman wins “The Voice”

Mississippi native Todd Tilghman was crowned winner of season 18 of “The Voice” Tuesday night.

Tilghman is currently a pastor at a church in Meridian, but lived in Kosciusko for a time in the late 80s and early 90s.

During Monday night’s portion of the finale, he sang the Mercy Me hit “I Can Only Imagine” and an original song titled “Long Way Home.”

Tuesday night, Tilghman performed a duet with his coach Blake Shelton. The two came together to perform John Mellecamp’s “Authority Song.”

Tilgman called in to Breezy 101 Monday to talk about his journey on The Voice.

That interview is available on the Boswell Media YouTube channel.