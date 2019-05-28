Former U.S. Postal Service Employee Sentenced for Embezzling Mail

Latoya Rosell, 34, of Flora, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves to two years of probation for embezzling mail matter during the course of her employment with the U.S. Postal Service, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Chris Cave, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Southern Area Field Office. Rosell was also ordered to pay a $1500 fine and $100 in restitution to one of the victims of her crime.

Rosell was employed as a Rural Carrier Associate at the Ridgeland Post Office in Ridgeland, Mississippi. On August 15, 2018, agents were notified that expected mail matter was not being delivered along Rosell’s route. A subsequent operation run by investigators utilized monitored test pieces to confirm that Rosell was embezzling mail containing gift cards and U.S. currency. When confronted, Rosell admitted she had been embezzling the mail and immediately resigned her position. Agents recovered some, but not all, of the property embezzled by Rosell.

On December 12, 2018, Rosell was charged in a criminal indictment with embezzling mail. She pled guilty before Judge Reeves on February 20, 2019.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner.