Former Warrior Tim Anderson Wins AL Batting Average Title

ECCC retires Tim Anderson’s No. 7 jersey during ceremonies on campus Oct. 19, 2017. He is shown with Warrior Head Baseball Coach Neal Holliman (left). (EC Photo)

Former East Central Community College Diamond Warrior Tim Anderson won the American League Batting Average Title following the recently completed 2019 Major League Baseball season.

Anderson, the starting shortstop for the Chicago White Sox, hit .335 during the season with 18 home runs, 32 doubles, and 56 runs batted in.

He became only the third White Sox player to win the batting average title. MLB Hall of Famers Frank Thomas (1997) and Luke Appling (1936 and 1943) also accomplished the fete.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Anderson played for East Central in 2012 and 2013, helping lead the Warriors to a State Championship. He was first team All-Region 23 and All-State both seasons, and first team All-American in 2013. He led the nation in batting with a .495 average and was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Male Athlete of the Year in 2013.

Anderson was drafted by the White Sox in 2013 as the 17th overall selection in the Major League Baseball Draft.