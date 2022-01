The State Health Department on Monday reported 104 more COVID-19 deaths across Mississippi, including four in Neshoba County and one each in Attala and Leake counties. Most of the deaths occurred during the first half of January and are just now being reported after an examination of death certificates. Since the pandemic began, Neshoba County has had 215 deaths, 96 deaths in Leake County have been blamed on the virus and 94 in Attala County.