Boswell Media can confirm that an accident did take place near Red Water and Hwy 35 this afternoon. We spoke with Leake Sheriff Atkinson who “confirmed that there was an accident between a four wheeler and vehicle. The Leake County Sheriff’s office contributed to securing the scene until the Choctaw Police Department arrived.” This case is under jurisdiction of the Choctaw Police Department. We have reached out for further details and will update you as soon as possible.