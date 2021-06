New Covid-19 Vaccination sites have been approved and are being set up in Carthage. The Mississippi Department of Health will be offering free Pfizer vaccines at McMillan Park next Friday and Saturday in Carthage. This is a first of a series of dates to be offered in the coming weeks in the community. And if you are a senior citizen are unable to attend they will offer vaccination appointments in your home. For more information or additional information call 601-267-8322