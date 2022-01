The City of Carthage is offering FREE Covid-19 testing at the Carthage Coliseum. There will be a drive thru mobile testing site set up at the Carthage Coliseum every week on Tuesdays and Fridays 9 am – 5 pm. All testing is completely free. All you are required to bring is a form of Identification. Testing is sponsored by Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign in conjunction with Kosciusko, MS. For more information, call City Hall at 601-267-8322.