Free Covid Testing Tuesday and Wednesday in Leake County

Free Covid testing will be available tomorrow and Wednesday at the Leake County Health Department. Due to high demand for testing the MSDH recommends that you call in advance for an appointment by calling 601-496-7200 from (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday) or complete the UMMC COVID-19 online patient Screening form. You can also contact the Leake County Health Department directly at 601-267-3072. Free testing will also be offered daily in Jackson. For additional details see Free COVID-19 Testing Locations – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov)

Leake County Health Department-300 C.O. Brooks Street

Carthage, MS 39051

Map