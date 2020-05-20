Free Crisis Counseling Available

Free Crisis Counseling is available. Director Michel of MEMA and Gov Reeves announced that free counseling services were being provided via hotline numbers across the country including Mississippi. The benefit, available through FEMA, is being made possible because of the COVID-19 disaster. Director Michel said that “financial, physical and mental factors can create stress, anxiety, and other stressors driven by a crisis such as this. The Free Hotline Number is 1-800-985-5990. Spanish contact is 1-800-985-5990 ext 2. To Text- Talk with Us 66746. This service is available to anyone.