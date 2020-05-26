Free Crisis Counseling Available Throughout State

Free Crisis Counseling continues. Director Michel of MEMA and Gov Reeves have announced that free counseling services are being provided via hotline numbers across the country, including all regions of Mississippi. The benefit, available through FEMA, is being made possible because of the COVID-19 disaster. The Crisis Counseling Program helps those recovering from the psychological effects of natural and human-caused disasters. If you need help mitigating stress, exploring recovery options and or emotional support following a disaster please call 1-800-985-5990. Spanish contact is 1-800-985-5990 ext 2. To Text- Talk with Us 66746. This service is available to anyone.