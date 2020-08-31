Free Drive Through Covid-19 Testing For Teachers This Week Including Leake, Neshoba, and Winston

Free drive through Covid-19 testing for teachers continues this week. The Mississippi State Department of Health is hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments. Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are 12p.m.-7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Testing for our region will be in Leake County tomorrow, Winston on Thursday, and Neshoba on Friday. See addresses below.

Tuesday, September 1st, 2020

Leake County Health Department -300 C.O. Brooks Street

Carthage, MS 39051

Phone: 601-267-3072 Map

Thursday September 3, 2020

Winston County Health Health Department – 95 Vance Street

Louisville, MS 39339

Phone: 662-773-8087 Map

Friday September 4, 2020

Neshoba Health Department -1014 Holland Avenue

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Phone: 601-656-4371 Map