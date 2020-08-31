Free Drive Through Covid-19 Testing For Teachers This Week Including Leake, Neshoba, and Winston

Free drive through Covid-19 testing for teachers continues this week. The Mississippi State Department of Health is hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments. Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are 12p.m.-7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.
Testing for our region will be in Leake County tomorrow, Winston on Thursday, and Neshoba on Friday. See addresses below.
Tuesday, September 1st, 2020
Leake County Health Department -300 C.O. Brooks Street
Carthage, MS 39051
Phone: 601-267-3072 Map
Thursday September 3, 2020
Winston County Health Health Department – 95 Vance Street
Louisville, MS 39339
Phone: 662-773-8087 Map
Friday September 4, 2020
Neshoba Health Department -1014 Holland Avenue
Philadelphia, MS 39350
Phone: 601-656-4371 Map
- Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for additional locations and addresses.