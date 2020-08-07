Free Masters Degree At Belhaven

A Free Masters degree is being offered at Belhaven University. The Full tuition scholarship being offered by Belhaven is the only one of its type in the country.

The challenges of COVID-19 have created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students who enroll at Belhaven University in the fall. Belhaven will be the only university in America giving its traditional students full-tuition scholarships for any of its online master’s degrees.

The scholarship is for freshmen, transfers, and all returning students who enroll for the fall semester’s traditional campus program. Students must also stay enrolled every semester as a full-time, traditional-campus student until they graduate from Belhaven University. The full-tuition scholarship can be used for any of Belhaven University’s Online Master’s Degrees.

“In the midst of this dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections, we cannot operate in normal ways and expect a good outcome,” said Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott. “I’m thrilled we can be the only university in America responding to COVID-19 with such an innovative solution that will propel our students academically and in their future careers.”

Classes begin August 24, and it’s not too late to apply. Because of this generous opportunity, Belhaven’s Admission Department is fast-tracking applications and can be reached at [email protected] or 1-800-960-5940.