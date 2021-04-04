Free Summer Tuition Being Offered By Mississippi Community College

Free summer tuition is being offered. Northeast Mississippi Community College has announced that students may attend both first and second terms of Summer School at NMCC free of charge and receive $550 for living expenses.

All students, including dual enrollment students, who meet the college’s general enrollment requirements may apply regardless of program of study Thursday, beginning April 1.

“With free tuition this summer and extra cash for living expenses, now is the perfect time for you to go to college or come back,” executive vice president Craig-Ellis Sasser said. “Start working toward your dream of a new, higher-earning career today. Northeast is here to help you.”

Students may apply for tuition for a minimum of three and maximum of 12 credit hours during the 2021 summer session at Northeast. Summer I begins Tuesday, June 1. Summer II begins Monday, July 5.

Deadline to apply is noon Friday, May 14.

“It’s a great opportunity,” vice president of student services Ray Scott said.

“We’re excited to be able to do this for our current and prospective students as well as our community.”

Click here to apply. For more information contact the Admissions Office at 1-800-555-2154 or by email at [email protected]