The Friends of Matlock Park has announced registration is open for summer camp for children ages 3rd – 11th grades. The camp will be Monday – Wednesday June 6 – July 27 from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

There is no cost for the camp. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

This summer camp is only available to the first 100 youth that sign up. Applications can be picked up at the City Hall in Carthage.

For more information, text or call Marcus Williams at 601-780-0290