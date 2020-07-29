GARTH BROOKS OPTS OUT OF CMA’S ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR AWARD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP — Garth Brooks says he no longer wants to be nominated for the Country Music Association’s entertainer of the year award. The country music icon says it’s time for someone else to win the top prize. Brooks won the award last November — and says that will be his last one. In an online press conference, Brooks said after he won for a seventh time, beating out Carrie Underwood, he read criticism online saying he should abandon the category to give other artists a shot. He says that made the most recent win “not that fun” — and he will heed to call to back out from now on. Brooks’ name could still end up on a ballot. CMA Awards officials say the rules don’t let an artist opt out of a category.