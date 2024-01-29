Gas Prices in MS Creeping Up

The average price for gas in Mississippi has reached $2.70 for the first time since early December. AAA says it’s edged up a couple of cents in the past week after a series of ups and downs during the holidays which carried over into January. But we’re still a lot better off than we were this time last year, when gas was selling for an average of $3.18. Mississippi’s gas prices were the cheapest in the nation for much of 2023, but we’ve fallen behind. The auto club says we now rank seventh behind Wyoming, Utah, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.

GasBuddy.com is reporting prices as low as $2.51 in Philadelphia, $2.58 in Carthage and $2.63 in Kosciusko.