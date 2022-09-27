Gas Prices in MS Still Falling S l o w l y

HomeLocalGas Prices in MS Still Falling S l o w l y

While gas prices in many other parts of the country have started to rise again, AAA says we’re still on a downward trend in Mississippi—although it’s slowed so much it may be hard to tell.   Labor Day week, the auto club says we saw 12-cent drop in the average price of gas across the state.  The following week, the decrease was five and a half cents.   Last week, it was less than three cents.  Today, the statewide average is around $3.07.  And that’s still the lowest in the country.  Locally, AAA says gas is averaging around $3.17 in Attala County, about $3.11 in Neshoba County  and around $3.07 in Leake County.   Thirteen counties in Mississippi have an average price below $3.00.

