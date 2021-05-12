Get Caught Reading Month at Carthage Leake Library

May is Get Caught Reading month and Carthage Leake Librarian Nancy Cain said the library is having a Get Caught Reading Challenge and they want to make it fun.” Here is how it works. You come in to the library and identify names of people posted in photos who have been caught reading around the county. The person that names the most wins the prize. The challenge runs through the month of May and the prize is $25 gift certificate from the Chicken Nugget Restaurant. For more information call (601) 267-7821 or stop by the library at 114 E Franklin in Carthage.

