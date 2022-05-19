Geyser Falls Water Park Opens Memorial Day Weekend

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park will open for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28th. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the water park, which spans 15 acres and features a wave pool, lazy river, and 13 waterslides, including a six-story freefall speed slide and a four-lane racing slide along with Clearwater Key, eight acres of water and white sand beaches.

Sonny Johnson, President & CEO of Pearl River Resort said of the opening, “We are thrilled to celebrate 20 years of offering family fun and excitement at Geyser Falls Water Theme Park. With the price of gasoline the way it is, we invite families to take advantage of our beach within reach.”

Season passes are $109.99, plus tax. General daily tickets are available online or at the gate. Ages 3 and under are free. Discounts tickets are also available at the gate for military, fire, police, EMS, nurses, teachers, and Tribal members with an appropriate ID. You can visit www.geyserfalls.com or call 1-866-447-3275 for information about cabana rentals, birthday party packages, and more.