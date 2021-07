A benefit for Gilbert Barham, long time Boswell Media Sports radio commentator for Leake Academy football, is set for this weekend.

The event will be held at the Leake Academy cafeteria from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

Chicken plates will be sold for $10.

A silent auction will also be held.

All funds will go towards medical expenses.

For ticket information, call Madden Baptist Church at 601-267-1206 or Michelle McCann at 601-267-5734.