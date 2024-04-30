HomeLeakeGilbert Barham Memorial Youth Fishing Rodeo

Gilbert Barham Memorial Youth Fishing Rodeo

by
SHARE NOW

The MSU Leake County Extension Office has partnered with area MS Dept of Wildlife Fisheries, and Parks officers to host the annual Gilbert Barham Memorial Youth Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, May 18th at the McMillan Park in Carthage.

The rodeo is free and open to all youth ages 15 and under. Prizes will be awarded in each age division.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the park on May 18th.  Participants must be accompanied by an adult and provide their own equipment (poles, bait, chairs, etc.).

For more information, call Vicki Ganann at (601) 267-8036.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

BMO in the MO’ring: Leake County Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson and Main Street Director Dakota Presley Talk S.O. Rodeo

Leake County FireFighters Association Annual Memorial Service to be held this Sunday

(Photo Gallery) – Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake Earns Five-Star Rating for Quality

Youth Explosion this Friday and Saturday in Leake

Youth Charcuterie Board Workshop Next Week

Chapel Hart to headline Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo