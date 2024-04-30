The MSU Leake County Extension Office has partnered with area MS Dept of Wildlife Fisheries, and Parks officers to host the annual Gilbert Barham Memorial Youth Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, May 18th at the McMillan Park in Carthage.

The rodeo is free and open to all youth ages 15 and under. Prizes will be awarded in each age division.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the park on May 18th. Participants must be accompanied by an adult and provide their own equipment (poles, bait, chairs, etc.).

For more information, call Vicki Ganann at (601) 267-8036.