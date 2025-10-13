Golf Cart and Vehicle Collide Monday Morning in Carthage

Just after 6 a.m. on Monday, October 13, 2025 a sedan struck a golf cart that was reportedly crossing Hwy 16 E near Domino’s in Carthage.

A Carthage Police Officer arrived on the scene shortly after the crash and reported that the person on the golf cart was unresponsive.

EMS responded, and both the golf cart driver and the driver of the sedan were transported by ambulance to the local hospital.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.