Gov Reeves Mandates Masks For Additional Counties

Gov. Tate Reeves is requiring that people wear masks in public in 23 out of 82 counties in Mississippi. The executive order is an expansion of a past order that required mask-wearing in 13 counties in the state. Reeves has refused to impose a blanket mask requirement. He said he’ll only mandate mask-wearing in counties that have seen the highest increases in new coronavirus cases. The new order also restricts public gatherings in those counties. The governor announced he’ll limit gatherings to 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors. The new restrictions apply to Bolivar, Covington, Forrest, Humphreys, Panola, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Walthall counties. (AP)

***Leake, Neshoba and Attala are not included on the mandate list.