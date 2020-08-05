Gov Reeves Mandates Masks Statewide, Delays School for Some

Masks are now required statewide. Governor Reeves announced that he is signing an executive order mandating masks in public, at social gatherings, and while shopping.

All students and teachers across Mississippi will be required to wear masks during in-person education times. 7th-12th grade will have delayed school start in 8 counties. Attala, Leake, and Neshoba are not included on that list.

Governor Reeves said “he feels comfortable with his decision to let local leaders decide best plans for their schools. If you are not in one of these counties, local school district plans apply and start date will be set by the local school district.”

Approximately 20% of Covid-19 tests have returned positive in recent weeks.

The order is in effect until August 17th.