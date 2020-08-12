Gov Reeves Says College Football Is Essential

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says college football is “essential,” even during the coronavirus pandemic. Reeves’ remarks Tuesday echoed those of President Donald Trump and his Republican counterpart in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis. They came the same day that two of college football’s five power conferences announced that teams won’t play this fall. Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled because of concerns about COVID-19. Reeves says the power conferences are not canceling football because of safety but because of fear of lawsuits and “bad press.” He also says Mississippi officials have been working with big football schools like Mississippi State and the University of Mississippi to design a season that doesn’t compromise the safety of players or fans. AP)