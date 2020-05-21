Gov Reeves to Sign for $300M Small Business Grants

Governor Reeves will sign for $300M in grants. According to the AP, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is signing a bill that creates a $300 million grant program for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Legislators passed the bill with broad bipartisan support last week. The money comes from more than $1 billion the state has received from a federal relief package. Reeves says he hopes checks can start going out to businesses “as soon as possible.” Over 220,000 people have filed for unemployment statewide and small businesses have been impacted greatly.