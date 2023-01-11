Governor Bans TikTok on State Devices

No more TikTok on state-issued cellphones. Or laptops. Governor Reeves has told agency and department heads he’s banning the video-sharing mobile app on those devices and ordering access to TikTok blocked on the state’s network because of its ties to the Chinese government. Reeves says it’s no secret that the Chinese are trying to steal intellectual property and personal information in the U-S. And he says banning TikTok will help protect the state’s sensitive information and critical infrastructure. State employees have until the end of the month to remove the app from their state-issued devices.