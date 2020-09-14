Governor Reeves Issues State of Emergency- Sally Expected to Make Land Fall Early Tomorrow Morning

Governor Reeves has issued a State of Emergency for Mississippi. Reeves announced that tropical storm Sally is expected to reach hurricane level early this morning. While the storm is predicted to make direct landfall in nearby Louisiana, the potential for flooding, high winds and 15-20 inches of rain and 75-85 per hour winds are possible, especially along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The slow moving storm is expected to make landfall early Tuesday. Extensive rain is possible throughout the state for the next 48-72 hours. Tornadic activity is expected.