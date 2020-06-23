Governor Reeves Opposes Having 2 Flags

Governor Tate Reeves opposes creation of a second state flag. Reeves stated “there has been a proposal floating amongst some in the legislature to create a second Mississippi flag. Let’s call it the “Separate but Equal” flag option. While well intentioned i’m sure, it does not meet the threshold. Any similar plan would actually accomplish the exact opposite of our stated goal– it would actually divide our state more. I don’t believe it would satisfy either side of this debate, and I don’t think it is a viable alternative.” The choice was on the ballot in 2001. Mississippi is the only state flag in the United States bearing the confederate emblem. The heated debate continues.