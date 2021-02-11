Grand Larceny and Multiple DUI Arrests in Neshoba County

MONTERRIA SAVION AMOS, 25, of Newton, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300.

RUSTY BARNHAM, 41, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

CHASTITY LYNETTE DELAP, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

JACKIE DUNN, 39, of Philadelphia, Theft of Utilities, NCSO. Bond $600.

PATRICK ELLIS, 27, of Forest, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

DEWARTE JAMAL ELSTON, 33, of Anniston, Alabama, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800.

JANYA LAQUE EVANS, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $10,000, $2,500, $1,500, $800.

COLEMAN RANDOLPH HARRINGTON, 38, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

CARY HICKMAN, 63, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Failure to Appear, MHP. Bond $1,500, $0.

RANDALL JAMES JENKINS, 36, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

DANA NICOLE JONES, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DANAN KING, 37, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear. Bond $0.

DARRELL KING, 32, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

STEVEN RAY MOORE, 37, of Louisville, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

FRANKIE EUGENE PRUITT, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

WILLIAM SHANNON SCIPLE, 45, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $600, $1,000.

SEAN SIMMERMAKER, 50, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

WILLIAM SNOW, 35, of Union, Felony Pursuit, Grand Larceny, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $10,000, $600.

DARRELL STEELE, 54, of Philadelphia, Felony Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $1000.

WILLIAM ANDREW STEWART, 41, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

TROY WILSON JR, 50, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $0.