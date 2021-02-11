Home » Local » Grand Larceny and Multiple DUI Arrests in Neshoba County

Grand Larceny and Multiple DUI Arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

MONTERRIA SAVION AMOS, 25, of Newton, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300.

 

RUSTY BARNHAM, 41, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

CHASTITY LYNETTE DELAP, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

JACKIE DUNN, 39, of Philadelphia, Theft of Utilities, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

PATRICK ELLIS, 27, of Forest, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

DEWARTE JAMAL ELSTON, 33, of Anniston, Alabama, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

JANYA LAQUE EVANS, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, MHP.  Bond $10,000, $2,500, $1,500, $800.

 

COLEMAN RANDOLPH HARRINGTON, 38, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

CARY HICKMAN, 63, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Failure to Appear, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

RANDALL JAMES JENKINS, 36, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

DANA NICOLE JONES, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DANAN KING, 37, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0.

 

DARRELL KING, 32, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

STEVEN RAY MOORE, 37, of Louisville, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

FRANKIE EUGENE PRUITT, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WILLIAM SHANNON SCIPLE, 45, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $600, $1,000.

 

SEAN SIMMERMAKER, 50, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WILLIAM SNOW, 35, of Union, Felony Pursuit, Grand Larceny, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $10,000, $600.

 

DARRELL STEELE, 54, of Philadelphia, Felony Bad Check, NCSO.  Bond $1000.

 

WILLIAM ANDREW STEWART, 41, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

TROY WILSON JR, 50, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Submit a Comment