Grand Larceny, Felony False Pretense, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

AARON RAY CHARLIE, 41, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, No Proof of Insurance, Expired License Tag, Possession of Marijuana Contempt of Court, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $1,000, $0.

CHRISTOPHER KEVIN LEE DEAN, 38, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Hold for Justice Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JOHN THOMAS HARVEY, 46, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, Felony False Pretense, Hold for Investigations, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $0, $0.

VIRGINIA LYNN JACKSON, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $60, $800, $1,000.

JEFFERSON ALEXANDER MARTINEZ LOPEZ, 17, of Morton, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DANIEL RAY MCMILLAN, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ABRAVEON ROBINSON, 18, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

KAMBRY NICOLE WILLIS, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Expired License Tag, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $800.