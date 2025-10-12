Big Deals!
HomeLocalGrand Larceny, Felony False Pretense, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Grand Larceny, Felony False Pretense, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

by
SHARE NOW
Grand Larceny, Felony False Pretense, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

AARON RAY CHARLIE, 41, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, No Proof of Insurance, Expired License Tag, Possession of Marijuana Contempt of Court, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $1,000, $0.

https://www.kfeems.org/concert-tickets

 

CHRISTOPHER KEVIN LEE DEAN, 38, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Hold for Justice Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

https://my.onecause.com/fundraiser/organizations/sf-001C000001AWky1IAD/fundraisers/fundraiser:ae42cc20-93aa-4b41-b4ec-93c194f94966

 

JOHN THOMAS HARVEY, 46, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, Felony False Pretense, Hold for Investigations, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $5,000, $0, $0.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc

 

VIRGINIA LYNN JACKSON, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $60, $800, $1,000.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

JEFFERSON ALEXANDER MARTINEZ LOPEZ, 17, of Morton, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

DANIEL RAY MCMILLAN, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320

 

ABRAVEON ROBINSON, 18, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

KAMBRY NICOLE WILLIS, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Expired License Tag, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $800.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

https://www.kfeems.org/concert-tickets

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Assault, Grand Larceny, and Felony Malicious Mischief in Leake and Philadelphia

Drug Trafficking and Grand Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Assault, DUIs, and Many Drug Charges in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

Statewide Tornado Drill Planned This Morning

Felony Drug Possession and Multiple Shoplifting Arrests in Neshoba County

Felony Cyberstalking, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Kidnapping in Leake and Philadelphia

https://my.onecause.com/fundraiser/organizations/sf-001C000001AWky1IAD/fundraisers/fundraiser:ae42cc20-93aa-4b41-b4ec-93c194f94966
https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc