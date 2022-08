Cruisin’ 98 cruised into Louisville this afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of Prime Communications new AT&T store at 14863 W Main Street, just down from “The Junction” and across the street from Burger King. The AT&T crew rolled out the red carpet for not only the air staff, but incredible plans as well. When you want the best deals on smart phones and coverage you can trust, AT&T makes it simple, the way it should be.