12:36 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Coleman Street.

3:55 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received reports of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Austin Street.

12:46 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a business on Holland Avenue.

1:44 p.m. – Fairview Volunteers were dispatched to an out of control grass fire on Highway 15 South. Fairview Volunteers were able to put out the fire.