Guitar Night at The Guitar Academy in Downtown Kosciusko This Friday

The Guitar Academy will host Guitar Night THIS Friday April 22nd at 7pm. Several students from The Guitar Academy, as well as their teacher, will be performing songs they’ve learned. These students have all worked diligently to learn these songs and their teacher, Drew Townsend, is very proud of them all.

Guitar Night is always super fun for the students performing and the audience watching as well. There are a limited number of tickets available for this event. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by contacting Drew Townsend at 662-582-0847.

