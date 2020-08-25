Gulf Preps For Laura to Slam as Hurricane

The Gulf Coast is now preparing for what could be a major hurricane to hit later this week. With Tropical Storm Marco largely collapsing before it made landfall Monday evening near the mouth of the Mississippi, attention has shifted to Laura. Laura is expected to arrive Wednesday evening near the Louisiana-Texas border. Officials are warning residents to not let their guard down and get their preparations done. In Texas, the mayor of a city near the Louisiana border is warning residents he’ll order evacuations if Laura’s course doesn’t shift.

By KEVIN McGILL and SETH BORENSTEIN Associated Press