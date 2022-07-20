Happening Today: City of Carthage City Wide Trash Pick-Up

The City of Carthage city-wide trash pick-up service is today, July 20th and tomorrow, July 21st.

You can dispose of trash, debris, household furniture, mattresses, and other items in need of disposal using this trash pick-up service. Items to be picked up must be placed on the side of the street.

Items that WILL NOT be picked up are: vehicles, tires, microwaves, computers, appliances, and televisions.

City of Carthage trucks will begin the clean-up process at 7 a.m. and will stop at 4 p.m. both days.