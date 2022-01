G.A. Carmichael is hosting their Covid-19 vaccine drive from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Canton today. This vaccine drive is at the G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center located at 1668 West Peace Street in Canton.

If you get vaccinated today, you get a $50 Visa gift card courtesy of G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center. You will receive your $50 gift card for any of the Covid-19 vaccinations whether it be your 1st dose, 2nd dose, or your booster.