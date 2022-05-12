Happening Today in Carthage: Rental Assistance Clinic

The Leake County NAACP in collaboration with the MS NAACP & Immigrant Alliance for Justice & Equity is hosting a Rental Assistance Clinic this evening, May 12th in McMillan Park at 6pm.

All Leake County residents will need to bring the following documents:

Valid ID

Current Lease Agreement

Landlord Contact Information

Past Due Eviction Notice or Rent Increase Notice

Income documents for each member of the household over 18

Most recent utility bill

For more information, contact Courtney Body at 601-317-8341 or leakecountynaacp@gmail.com.