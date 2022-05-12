Happening Today in Carthage: Rental Assistance Clinic

The Leake County NAACP in collaboration with the MS NAACP & Immigrant Alliance for Justice & Equity is hosting a Rental Assistance Clinic this evening, May 12th in McMillan Park at 6pm.
All Leake County residents will need to bring the following documents:
- Valid ID
- Current Lease Agreement
- Landlord Contact Information
- Past Due Eviction Notice or Rent Increase Notice
- Income documents for each member of the household over 18
- Most recent utility bill
For more information, contact Courtney Body at 601-317-8341 or leakecountynaacp@gmail.com.