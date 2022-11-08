Happening today: Leake/Carthage Elections

Today is election today in Mississippi.

Races on the Leake County ballot include Leake County School Board, U.S. House of Representatives District 2, Court of Appeals District 3, Chancery Judge District 11, Circuit Court District 8.

City of Carthage voters will vote on Mayor as well as Alderman for wards 1-4. They will also vote for or against the sale of alcoholic liquor in the City of Carthage.

Click HERE to view the complete 2022 Election Sample Ballot for Leake County.

See a list of voting precincts for Leake County by clicking HERE.

Click HERE to view the complete 2022 Election Sample Ballot for the City of Carthage.

Polls are open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm.

If you plan to vote, make sure you to some form of Voter I.D. with you to the polling place.

Online elections results can be found HERE after 7:00 pm.