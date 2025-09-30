Make-A-Wish Radiothon – Happening this Thursday and Friday

Big Deals!
by
Boswell Media will host our Make-A-Wish Radiothon this week in Carthage and Philadelphia. Crews from Kicks 96.7 and Cruisin 98.3 will be live at the following locations on the dates and times listed:

  • Philadelphia Market & Deli on Thursday, October 2nd from 12noon-4pm.
  • The Carthage Junction on Friday, October 3rd from 9am-4pm.

 Join us as we raise money for critically ill children in Central Mississippi. Some of these children and/or some information about them is pictured below. We will have our Jail n Bail at each location from 2 p.m. until 4p.m.

You can make donations in person at the Make-A-Wish Radiothon in Philadelphia on Thursday or in Carthage on Friday. There will also be links to donate on kicks96news.com and cruisin98news.com.

Ways to give:

  • Donate at the radiothon locations Thursday, Oct. 2 & Friday, Oct. 3.
  • Donate online through Kicks96News.com or Cruisin98News.com.
  • Bid on auction items at the BIG DEALS online store.
  • Donate at the teller line at The Citizens National Bank in Carthage.
