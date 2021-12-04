Happening Today: Polar Express Night

Polar Express Night is tonight in the beautifully decorated Trustmark Park in Carthage.

This fun and free family event kicks off this evening at 6. Bleachers are available for seating, or you are welcome to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on.

The classic movie “Polar Express” will be shown on the big screen for all to watch. Kids are encouraged to wear pajamas to the event and adults are welcome to as well! Yummy hot chocolate will be served to all.

The City of Carthage and The Main Street Chamber invite all to come out and enjoy this FREE, fun, and festive event!

