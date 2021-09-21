Haunted Hollow Trail Run Scheduled

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County has announced a Haunted Hollow Trail Run has been scheduled for 8 a.m. on October 30th. Registration for the event will be at 7 a.m. that day.

This will be the first ever 5K held on the Tyson Foods Trail in Carthage. This will be a natural turf trail.

Awards will be given to the individuals with the 3 best times in both men’s & women’s categories in each division. There will be an over 50 division, adult division, & youth division (children under 15).

Each person participating in the race will receive a t-shirt.