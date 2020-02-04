Health, Wellness, & Safety Resource Fair Thursday in Walnut Grove

The Healthy Walnut Grove Initiative” will host

a Health, Wellness, & Safety Resource Fair, this Thursday February 6.

The free-admission event will run from 10 am – 1 pm at the WG Baptist

Family Life Center at 104 Oak Street in Walnut Grove.

There will be great information on resources available, health checks, freebies

and door prizes.

Confirmed participants include…

Addie McBride Rehab Center for the Blind,

Baptist Medical Center – Leake,

Baptist Senior Life Solutions,

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi,

Carthage Health & Rehab,

Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter,

ECMHI-Walnut Grove Medical Clinic,

East Central Planning & Development,

Lackey Memorial Hospital,

Leake County Fire Fighters Association,

Mississippi Home Care,

Mississippi Talking Book Services,

Moore Dental,

MS Center for Justice – Consumer Protection

MS Department of Rehabilitation Services,

MS Dept of Health Early Intervention First Steps Program,

Patient Care ems

Scott Regional Hospital,

Sta-Home Health & Hospice,

Walnut Grove Fire Department

Walnut Grove Public Library,

Weems Community Mental Health Center,

For more information, contact 601-253-2321.

#HEALTHYWG