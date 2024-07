With July drawing to a close, there’s a heat advisory for Mississippi. The National Weather Service says the heat index this afternoon could reach 110 in Durant and 107 in Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia. The rainy weather pattern that helped to keep the heat stress in check for the past week or so is being replaced by a drier and hotter outlook. There could be a few scattered thunderstorms today but the rest of the work week should be rain-free.