Help Design The New Mississippi Flag, Deadline Aug 1st

New Mississippi Flag design submissions are still being accepted. The Miss. Dept. of Archives and History is collecting Flag designs for the new commission review. Designs must include the words “In God We Trust” and can not include a confederate battle emblem. The deadline for submission is now Aug 1st. Anyone can help design the flag. Why not you?

Submissions must adhere to the following principles-

Keep It Simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory.

Use Meaningful Symbolism. The flag’s images, color, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes.

Use Two or Three Basic Colors.

Be Distinctive or Be Related.