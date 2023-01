Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals who shoplifted from Kosciusko Walmart.

The shoplifting happened on Thursday, January 19th, and Friday, January 20th.

If you recognize these individuals or this vehicle, call Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8411). You can also easily submit a tip online by clicking here. All tips are 100% confidential.